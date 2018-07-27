Uxin (UXIN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Uxin opened at $6.98 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Uxin has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.49.
Uxin Company Profile
