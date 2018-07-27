Uxin (UXIN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Uxin opened at $6.98 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Uxin has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.