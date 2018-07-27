USS Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after purchasing an additional 269,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,637,000 after purchasing an additional 258,430 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $132,165,000. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,031,000. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,285.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $886.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $918.60 and a twelve month high of $1,287.40.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,430.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

