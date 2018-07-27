Usca Ria LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, GFS Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

