USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

USAK stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.88. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. USA Truck had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.86%. sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in USA Truck by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

