US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Shares Down 5.8%

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.34. 977,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 439,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.07.

In other news, insider William Eric Fuller purchased 296,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Max L. Fuller purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $805,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 985,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,874,784 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of US Xpress Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.