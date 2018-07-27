US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.36.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 844,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $159,889,000 after purchasing an additional 759,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,014,000 after purchasing an additional 575,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,174,000 after purchasing an additional 342,555 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,541,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $437,987,000 after acquiring an additional 287,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $212,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

