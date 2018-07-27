US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unit Co. (UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Unit in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Unit’s FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Unit had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Unit has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Unit by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 407,495 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Unit by 1,156.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unit by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,468,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,306,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unit by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,470,000 after buying an additional 161,807 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

