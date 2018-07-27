Universal Display (OLED) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Display earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2479263063659 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.36. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.85 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.