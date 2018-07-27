United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in United Rentals by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.18.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals opened at $150.97 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

