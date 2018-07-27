United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Cowen currently has a $128.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of United Parcel Service traded down $0.21, reaching $118.66, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,167. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 120,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $29,200,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

