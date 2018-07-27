United Parcel Service (UPS) Given a $128.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been given a $128.00 price objective by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,617 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,331,000 after acquiring an additional 652,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,809,000 after acquiring an additional 304,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,046,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 136,998 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

