United Natural Foods (UNFI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $61.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

UNFI stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,231,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,182,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,768,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 708,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 503,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

