United Microelectronics (UMC) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.82. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 10752 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $2.60 in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $38.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.1179 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,115,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 529,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 315.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 649,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 493,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

