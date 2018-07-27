United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €58.00 by Commerzbank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective from equities researchers at Commerzbank in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTDI. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.10 ($71.88).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of United Internet opened at €47.46 ($55.84) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. United Internet has a 12-month low of €37.80 ($44.47) and a 12-month high of €59.80 ($70.35).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.