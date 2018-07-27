UNITE Group (UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.91) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 870 ($11.52).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 867.83 ($11.49).

UNITE Group opened at GBX 863 ($11.42) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 833 ($11.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

