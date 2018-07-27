Union Pacific (UNP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $148.63 and last traded at $148.36, with a volume of 220319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,895,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,733,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,948 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,154,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,975,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,069,540,000 after acquiring an additional 510,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,060,538,000 after acquiring an additional 421,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.