Union Bankshares (UBSH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Union First Market Bank. The Company operates through two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. The Banks offer a wide range of banking and related financial services including checking, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, discount brokerage services, and a variety of loans. It provides credit cards, automated teller machine services, Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as private banking and trust services to individuals and corporations. Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly Union First Market Bankshares Corporation, is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Union Bankshares traded down $0.57, hitting $40.69, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,310. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.94%. equities research analysts forecast that Union Bankshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,200 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.65 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 98,920 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

