UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Holdings Trimmed by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock accounts for 2.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

