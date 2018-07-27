Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Fortis Inc (FTS)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 167,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fortis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.24. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

