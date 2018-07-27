Unigestion Holding SA Invests $6.52 Million in Kroger Co (KR) Stock

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

NYSE KR opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

