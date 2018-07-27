Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 63,000 Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,787,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $500,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,669.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $175,732.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,130.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington opened at $75.62 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

