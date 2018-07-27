Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAA. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

Under Armour Inc Class A traded up $0.96, hitting $22.04, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 11,452,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Under Armour Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.26.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $115,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $119,578.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

