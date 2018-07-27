UMB Financial (UMBF) Shares Down 7.2% After Earnings Miss

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $73.99. Approximately 1,313,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 227,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.77.

The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.19 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 2,400 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $184,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Walker Brian sold 893 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $70,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $179,596 and have sold 6,363 shares valued at $492,317. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

