UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of UMB Financial opened at $74.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $184,224.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 189,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,558,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.85 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,384.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,316 shares of company stock worth $179,596 and sold 6,363 shares worth $492,317. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,863,000 after acquiring an additional 467,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,111,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,314 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.