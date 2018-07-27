Ultimate Secure Cash Reaches Market Cap of $275,349.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $275,349.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

