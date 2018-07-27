UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (JPMV)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,290,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF opened at $68.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

