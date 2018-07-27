UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of Magellan Health opened at $91.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $1,233,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,954 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

