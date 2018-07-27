UBS Group AG Has $1.24 Million Position in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock (IFN)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:IFN) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock opened at $25.30 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The India Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th.

