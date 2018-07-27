Ubiq Price Reaches $1.24 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $51.77 million and $95,348.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00014985 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shift (SHIFT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002435 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 41,826,144 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

