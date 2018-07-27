U.S. Silica (SLCA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.41.

Shares of U.S. Silica opened at $25.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.30. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 418,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

