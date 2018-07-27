Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Director Andrew A. Vitale Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Director Andrew A. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of Two Rivers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,203.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRCB stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 16.85%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRCB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

