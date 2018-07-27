Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $15.84 rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWO. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Two Harbors Investment opened at $15.64 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 72.16% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $43,819.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $154,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,925 shares of company stock worth $449,784. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

