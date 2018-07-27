Twitter (TWTR) PT Set at $37.00 by Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) received a $37.00 target price from equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

TWTR traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 122,712,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,944,873. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $71,798.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $461,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,474,133 shares of company stock worth $144,414,365 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 402,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

