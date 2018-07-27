Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B opened at $45.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

