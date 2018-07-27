Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Short Interest Update

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,143,530 shares, a decrease of 3.2% from the June 29th total of 38,367,847 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,885,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 28.2% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

