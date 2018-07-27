Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.75 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post sales of $7.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the lowest is $7.56 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A posted sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will report full-year sales of $30.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $30.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.23 billion to $32.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 310,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,813 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A opened at $45.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

