Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A opened at $45.38 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

