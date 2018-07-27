“Twelve Seas Investment Company”‘s (TWLVU) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 30th

“Twelve Seas Investment Company”‘s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 30th. “Twelve Seas Investment Company” had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During “Twelve Seas Investment Company”‘s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of “Twelve Seas Investment Company” opened at $10.30 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. “Twelve Seas Investment Company” has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Get "Twelve Seas Investment Company" alerts:

In other “Twelve Seas Investment Company” news, CEO Dimitri Elkin bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in “Twelve Seas Investment Company” stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of “Twelve Seas Investment Company” (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 483,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

About “Twelve Seas Investment Company”

Twelve Seas Investment Company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for "Twelve Seas Investment Company" Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for "Twelve Seas Investment Company" and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.