Tupperware Brands (TUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.76

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 131263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Tupperware Brands had a positive return on equity of 401.48% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $535.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, Director De Castro Antonio Monteiro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $123,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $124,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.