Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,338,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at about $154,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 334.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,662,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $284.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.