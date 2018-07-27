Tristate Capital (TSC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of Tristate Capital traded down $0.35, reaching $29.30, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 8,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,654. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.72 million. sell-side analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, major shareholder Lovell Minnick Partners Llc sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $56,562,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Demas bought 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,449.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $53,907 and sold 4,406,000 shares valued at $113,283,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

