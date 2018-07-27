Trident Group Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,832.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $58,832.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003869 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00415670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00172632 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000915 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

