Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.94.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $135,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $153,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120 in the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive opened at $303.76 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 211.30% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

