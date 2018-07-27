Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. White Elm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,562,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 570,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 61,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,620.9% in the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $918.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

