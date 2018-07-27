Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $2.24 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service opened at $118.87 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.