Travelers Companies Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $10.00 Per Share (TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Travelers Companies opened at $129.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

