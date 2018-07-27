TransUnion (TRU) PT Raised to $80.00 at Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “$75.07” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of TransUnion traded down $1.51, hitting $71.65, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald M. Mccarthy, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $3,542,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,937 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,098 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $223,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $337,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

