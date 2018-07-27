Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Transcontinental Realty Investors earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.176386502955 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:TCI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. 242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

