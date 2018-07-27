Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,951,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,615 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $67,251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $32,966,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $27,262,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Synopsys by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,899,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,069,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $3,772,554.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,894,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock worth $6,421,334. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

