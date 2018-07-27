Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $3,804,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $124.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.04. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $130.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

